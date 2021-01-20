UrduPoint.com
Netflix Tops 200 Million Paid Subscribers Globally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Netflix on Tuesday reported that it topped 200 million paid subscribers globally in the recently ended quarter as annual revenues topped $25 billion for the streaming television giant..

Netflix shares jumped more than 10 percent in after-market trades to $553.

50 after release of the report which showed better growth in subscribers than expected despite recently raising rates.

For the full year, Netflix added a record 37 million paid memberships, according to the earnings report.

"We're enormously grateful that in these uniquely challenging times we've been able to provide our members around the world with a source of escape, connection and joy while continuing to build our business," Netflix said in a letter to investors.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

