Netherlands' 1st Turkish-origin Mayor Sworn Into Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Netherlands' 1st Turkish-origin mayor sworn into office

RIJSWIJK,Netherland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Netherlands has sworn in its first Turkish-origin mayor. Huri Sahin, 47, will serve as the mayor of the city of Rijswijk. Sahin hails from Türkiye's southern province of Adana.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, Sahin said her father, who recently passed away, came to the Netherlands as a worker in the 60s.

"My father had never been to school, but he still managed to learn to write and improve himself, because he was very patient and determined. He dared to live life on his own terms. That is inspiring for me," she said.

She added: "Vulnerable people should not be ignored.

I know from my own experience that sometimes a letter from the municipality can make a huge difference in someone's life. I want to be a concerned mayor who listens to all people living in the city of Rijswijk." "I want to give great support to the municipal administration and be a mayor who is very close to the people and citizens. I always want to stand by them in good and bad times," she told Anadolu Agency after the ceremony. Sahin also expressed her happiness at becoming the first Turkish-origin mayor in the Netherlands.

Prior to her appointment as mayor, Sahin also served as the member of municipal council and the head of a children's rights association.

