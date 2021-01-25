UrduPoint.com
Netherlands Anti-curfew Protests Spark Clashes With Police, Looting

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Protests against a new curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Netherlands degenerated into clashes with police in some places on Sunday, authorities and reports said.

Authorities used water cannon and dogs in a square in central Amsterdam, where hundreds of protesters gathered over the curfew that began Saturday, public television NOS reported.

In Eindhoven in the country's south, police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred, regional television Omroep Brabant reported. At least 30 people were arrested there, police said.

A number of vehicles were burned and businesses at Eindhoven's central train station were looted, media reports said.

Dutch rail company NS called on travellers to avoid the Eindhoven station, where it said train circulation was interrupted due to the intervention of emergency services nearby.

A Covid-19 testing centre was also set on fire on Saturday evening in the village of Urk in the north of the country, local authorities said.

"The fire in a screening centre in Urk goes beyond all limits," Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Sunday.

The 9 pm to 4:30 am curfew is the country's first since World War II, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte saying it is needed to bring down virus case numbers. Violators face a 95-euro ($115) fine.

Exemptions are possible, in particular for people returning from funerals or those having to work, but on condition that they present a certificate.

