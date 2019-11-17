Netherlands book Euro 2020 berth after Davis penalty miss

Belfast, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The Netherlands booked their place at Euro 2020 as they survived a missed penalty from Steven Davis in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland.

Ronald Koeman's side arrived at Windsor Park knowing one point would be enough to ensure they qualified from Group C.

They achieved that goal thanks to a stroke of luck when Northern Ireland captain Davis blasted his first-half penalty high over the bar.

The Netherlands had failed to qualify for the Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, so this was a cathartic moment for a country with such a rich football heritage.

They sit second in the group, two points behind leaders Germany with one match left.

Whether the current crop, headlined by Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, are good enough to emulate the Netherlands side that won the 1988 European Championship thanks to the brilliance of Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten is another matter.

This was at least a step in the right direction for an emerging young team that lost to Portugal in the Nations League final in June.

Third-placed Northern Ireland cannot qualify via the group stage now, but they are assured of a place in the play-offs in March.

It was a frustrating night for Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, in what could be his last home game in charge after he was appointed Stoke boss recently.

O'Neill, who will manage both Stoke and his country until after the play-offs, had hoped for revenge over Koeman after he branded Northern Ireland's tactics "terrible" and "outrageous to watch" following the Netherlands' 3-1 victory in October.