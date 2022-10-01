Netherlands condemns 'regrettable' Nicaragua diplomatic break-off

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Dutch foreign ministry on Saturday condemned Nicaragua's decision to sever diplomatic ties after the Netherlands said it would not fund a hospital in the central American country over rights concerns.

"It is regrettable that Nicaragua has chosen to respond in this disproportionate way to a critical message about democracy and human rights," a Dutch foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.