Netherlands Condemns 'regrettable' Nicaragua Diplomatic Break-off
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM
The Hague, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Dutch foreign ministry on Saturday condemned Nicaragua's decision to sever diplomatic ties after the Netherlands said it would not fund a hospital in the central American country over rights concerns.
"It is regrettable that Nicaragua has chosen to respond in this disproportionate way to a critical message about democracy and human rights," a Dutch foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.