Netherlands cricketers seek flight out of South Africa

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Netherlands' cricket tour of South Africa was under threat on Friday after a European ban was imposed on travel from South Africa following the discovery of a new variant of coronavirus.

A joint statement from Cricket South Africa and the Netherlands Cricket board (KNCB) said a decision on the continuation of the tour would be made "in the next 24 to 48 hours".

The statement was made during a rain delay in the first of three one-day internationals at SuperSport Park.

"Both boards can confirm that following updated information, it is highly unlikely that the visiting team will be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend.

"The KNCB is reviewing all of its options, while prioritising the physical and mental well-being of its players.

"A decision on the continuation of the series will follow in the next 24 to 48 hours, while all flight options are being considered." The second one-day game is scheduled for Centurion on Sunday with a third match planned for Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The British government announced on Thursday that South Africa had been placed on the country's "red list" and that all travellers from South Africa arriving after Sunday would face a mandatory quarantine period of two weeks.

The British announcement was followed by several European Union countries, including the Netherlands, announcing restrictions on travel from South Africa.