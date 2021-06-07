UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Cruise Past Georgia Ahead Of Euro Return

Muhammad Irfan 20 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Netherlands cruise past Georgia ahead of Euro return

Paris, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Netherlands completed their Euro 2020 preparations on Sunday with a 3-0 over Georgia which showed why they are tipped to go deep in this summer's delayed tournament.

Frank de Boer's Dutch team will be aiming to make a big impression at their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup and play all their Group C matches with Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia in Amsterdam.

They took the lead in the 10th minute through a Memphis Depay penalty and the Lyon forward was unlucky not to double his tally six minutes later, with Giorgi Loria pulling off a marvellous save to deny him.

Loria made another magnificent stop just before the break, tipping away Frenkie de Jong's long-range drive which was arrowing into his top right-hand corner.

Wout Weghorst did make it two 11 minutes after the restart when he collected impressive Depay's well-time through ball and lashed home from close range.

Loria continued his superb display between the sticks with another great save from Depay's drilled effort from the edge of the area, but couldn't stop Ryan Gravenberch from adding a third with 14 minutes left.

The 35-year-old had again denied Depay, this time from close range, but Ajax teenager Gravenberch followed up to nod home and complete the victory.

Denmark, who are dark horses for the Euro, also go into the tournament on a high after seeing off Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in Brondby.

Goals from Martin Braithwaite and Andreas Cornelius were enough for Kasper Hjulmand's side to grab the win ahead of their opening fixture with Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

In Group B, they will also face Russia and Belgium, who play 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia later on Sunday.

Austria drew 0-0 with Slovakia while Scotland scraped a 1-0 win over 10-man Luxembourg ahead of their first major international tournament appearance for 23 years.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Lyon Luxembourg Amsterdam Lead Memphis Austria Belgium Bosnia And Herzegovina Georgia Slovakia Finland Croatia Macedonia Netherlands Euro Sunday 2018 2020 All From Top

Recent Stories

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

27 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

27 minutes ago

Melting Ice, Russian and Chinese Presence Boost Im ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan to cut some import duties to boost manufa ..

27 minutes ago

US' Possible Replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome U ..

29 minutes ago

SEHA announces extended operating hours for the CO ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.