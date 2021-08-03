Netherlands Dominate Britain To Win Olympic Men's Team Sprint Gold
Tue 03rd August 2021
Shizuoka, Japan, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Netherlands dominated Britain to win the men's team sprint on Tuesday and end Britain's 17-year-old hold on the gold medal.
Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland set a new Olympic record of 41.369sec in the final, which was more than three seconds faster than Britain's 44.589.