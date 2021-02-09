UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Extends Coronavirus Curfew To March 2

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Netherlands extends coronavirus curfew to March 2

The Hague, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Dutch government said on Monday it is extending until March 2 its night-time coronavirus curfew, the introduction of which last month sparked the country's worst riots in four decades.

"The curfew will be extended... This is necessary because new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus are gaining ground in the Netherlands," the government said in a statement after a cabinet meeting.

Related Topics

Riots Netherlands March Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Berlin Promises to Respond to G ..

19 minutes ago

We will commemorate fifty years of Union by celebr ..

51 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates graduates of fir ..

51 minutes ago

Masdar achieves first close on 1.6 GW clean energy ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.