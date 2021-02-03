Netherlands extends many Covid curbs to March 2: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Netherlands will extend many coronavirus measures until March 2 due to concerns over the "rapid rise" of a variant first identified in Britain, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

"We have come to the conclusion that it is inevitable the current lockdown is almost completely extended until at least March 2," said Rutte of the restrictions, which were due to end on February 9.