UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands, Germany, Croatia And Austria Reach Euro 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Netherlands, Germany, Croatia and Austria reach Euro 2020

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The Netherlands, Germany, Croatia and Austria joined a list of Euro 2020 big hitters on Saturday after all four reached next summer's finals.

A goalless draw at Northern Ireland was enough for the Dutch to book their place alongside Group C rivals Germany, who qualified after cruising to a 4-0 win over Belarus.

Croatia and Austria needed a point to make it through from Groups E and G respectively but the World Cup finalists came from behind to defeat Slovakia 3-1 while the Austrians beat North Macedonia 2-1.

Sixteen teams have now qualified for the 24-team tournament, which kicks off in Rome on 12 June.

Related Topics

World Germany Rome Ireland Austria Belarus Slovakia Croatia Macedonia Netherlands Euro June 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

9 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

10 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

10 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

10 hours ago

Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.