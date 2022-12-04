UrduPoint.com

Netherlands 'improving Every Game' At World Cup After Seeing Off USA

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Netherlands 'improving every game' at World Cup after seeing off USA

Doha, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The Netherlands are growing in confidence at the World Cup and getting better with every game, star forward Cody Gakpo said Saturday after they put some underwhelming group-stage performances behind them to beat the United States and ease into the quarter-finals.

The Dutch secured a last-eight spot with a 3-1 victory which was set up by a wonderful opening goal, finished by Memphis Depay after a 20-pass move.

"We're growing in the tournament, we're improving every game and this was another step," said Gakpo, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League after the tournament.

"We have a great team spirit, we really fought for each other today, together. The spirit is really good.

"We came here with one goal and that's to become world champions and we have to win every game and that's what we're trying to do." Prior to facing the Americans they had come in for criticism for their group-stage displays after needing two late goals to beat Senegal before a fortunate draw with Ecuador and a laboured 2-0 win over hosts Qatar.

"In the first few games they (critics) were right, we didn't play our best football," Manchester City defender Nathan Ake told reporters.

"But we got the points and we qualified first.

"But we knew we had to play better and today we showed much more what we can do in different phases.

"In some situations we had to defend a little bit more but we know that we're very dangerous on the counter-attack.

"We haven't shown that too much in the first few games but today we showed that." - Play to win - Louis van Gaal's men will face either Lionel Messi's Argentina or Australia in the quarter-finals on Friday as they continue their bid for a maiden World Cup title.

"That's what you play for all the time, to play in a World Cup and in the end to win the World Cup," said midfielder Davy Klaassen.

"We're getting closer and closer and we have to be better and better.

"Today we could've played our plan better but I think it also shows that we're really hard to beat as a team." The Dutch, who failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament, have never lifted the trophy despite reaching the final three times -- most recently when they lost 1-0 to Spain in 2010.

But the team are hoping to fly under the radar in Qatar.

"A few top countries are no longer here and we have three more games to go," coach Van Gaal said.

"I've been saying this for a year: we can become world champions -- not that we will -- but we can."The Netherlands have only conceded two goals in the tournament so far but could be facing Messi and a star-studded Argentina side for a semi-final spot.

It would be a rematch of the last-four clash between the two in 2014, which the Argentinians won on penalties following a goalless draw.

Related Topics

Football World Australia Qatar Van Cody Memphis Argentina Spain Ecuador United States Senegal Netherlands 2018 All Best Top Manchester City Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

1 hour ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

1 hour ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

1 hour ago
 Golf: South African Open scores

Golf: South African Open scores

1 hour ago
 Dutch masters end American dream to reach World Cu ..

Dutch masters end American dream to reach World Cup quarter-finals

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.