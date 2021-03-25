UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Lose Opening 2022 World Cup Qualifier To Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Netherlands lose opening 2022 World Cup qualifier to Turkey

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Netherlands slumped to a dramatic 4-2 loss to Turkey in Istanbul in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday as Burak Yilmaz scored a hat-trick.

The Dutch failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, but will be taking part in the delayed Euro 2020 finals this year, where they are one of the favourites for the title.

Related Topics

World Turkey Istanbul Netherlands Euro 2016 2018 2020

Recent Stories

Over 11 million Pakistanis proceed abroad, says IL ..

2 hours ago

FIA exposes sugar mafia's gambling, money launderi ..

1 hour ago

Protest against illegal occupation of land

1 hour ago

Myanmar Martial Law in Areas Near Yangon Prompts E ..

1 hour ago

Nigeria, Western allies stage naval drills in pira ..

1 hour ago

Lebanese Hospitals in Urgent Need of Oxygen For Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.