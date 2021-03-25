Netherlands lose opening 2022 World Cup qualifier to Turkey

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Netherlands slumped to a dramatic 4-2 loss to Turkey in Istanbul in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday as Burak Yilmaz scored a hat-trick.

The Dutch failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, but will be taking part in the delayed Euro 2020 finals this year, where they are one of the favourites for the title.