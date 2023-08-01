Open Menu

Netherlands Say They Can Beat Anyone After Surging Into Last 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Dunedin, New Zealand, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Netherlands coach Andries Jonker declared they can beat anyone at the Women's World Cup after powering into the last 16 as group winners ahead of holders the United States with a 7-0 demolition of Vietnam on Tuesday.

Esmee Brugts and Jill Roord both scored twice in the biggest win yet at the tournament, eclipsing Germany's 6-0 thumping of Morocco.

A crowd of 8,215 were treated to a Dutch goal bonanza in Dunedin and having won Group E the 2019 runners-up will almost certainly now avoid Sweden in the next round. Italy or South Africa are probably next.

In the build-up to the Vietnam game Jonker said he did not want to play Sweden, who routed Italy 5-0 at the weekend, but after a rampant Dutch performance he believes his team should not fear anyone.

"From the beginning of our preparations we were quite convinced we can beat every opponent in this tournament," said Jonker.

"Of course it helps if you qualify first when the United States is in your group, you win 7-0 and you make wonderful goals." The Netherlands went out in the quarter-finals of last summer's Euros, but Jonker said his Dutch team are a different proposition now.

"A year ago we saw all sorts of teams in Europe who were better than us, but we managed to close the gap," he said.

