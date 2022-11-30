UrduPoint.com

Netherlands See Off Sorry Qatar To Reach World Cup Last 16

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

Al Khor, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Cody Gakpo scored again as the Netherlands booked their place in the World Cup last 16 as group winners with a straightforward 2-0 victory over hosts Qatar on Tuesday.

The Netherlands, needing just a point to be sure of progressing, put one foot in the next round inside the first half-hour as Gakpo scored in a third straight group game.

Frenkie de Jong added another in the 49th minute as the Dutch cruised through in a flat atmosphere at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Qatar, already eliminated before kick-off, suffered the ignominy of becoming the first home team in World Cup history to finish the group stage without a point.

Louis van Gaal's Dutch side ended with seven points at the top of Group A, while Senegal joined them in the knockout phase as runners-up after beating Ecuador 2-1.

The Oranje will next take on the second-placed team from Group B for a quarter-final spot at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

England currently top that section and face Wales later on Tuesday, while the United States play Iran. All four teams are still in the hunt for qualification.

"We did what we needed to do," said Netherlands coach Van Gaal.

"We're group winners and we'll most likely be playing a number two team, probably USA or Iran, and they're playing tonight and we can watch them tonight." The Dutch have made a solid start as they look to put the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia firmly behind them.

"I think that we've played against a great team, probably one of the big favourites to go very far in this competition," said Qatar coach Felix Sanchez.

"It was a very tough game for us but I believe the team managed to compete at a very high level for many minutes."

Related Topics

USA World Iran Russia Qatar Van Wales Cody Ecuador United States Senegal Netherlands 2018 All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Designating Russia State Sponsor of Terror Would H ..

Designating Russia State Sponsor of Terror Would Hamper US Support to Ukraine - ..

2 hours ago
 UK Lawmaker Suggests Expelling Chinese Diplomats A ..

UK Lawmaker Suggests Expelling Chinese Diplomats After Journalist Assault in Sha ..

2 hours ago
 Norway Delays Announcement of 26th Oil Licensing R ..

Norway Delays Announcement of 26th Oil Licensing Round for Shelf Development - R ..

2 hours ago
 Russia Calls on US to Behave in Accordance With In ..

Russia Calls on US to Behave in Accordance With International Law in Syria - Env ..

2 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Doesn't Support Blank Check for Ukra ..

McCarthy Says Doesn't Support Blank Check for Ukraine, Wants to Ensure Funds Use ..

2 hours ago
 China's Ambassador Accuses London of Slander Over ..

China's Ambassador Accuses London of Slander Over Incident With BBC Journalist

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.