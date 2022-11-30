Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

Al Khor, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Cody Gakpo scored again as the Netherlands booked their place in the World Cup last 16 as group winners with a straightforward 2-0 victory over hosts Qatar on Tuesday.

The Netherlands, needing just a point to be sure of progressing, put one foot in the next round inside the first half-hour as Gakpo scored in a third straight group game.

Frenkie de Jong added another in the 49th minute as the Dutch cruised through in a flat atmosphere at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Qatar, already eliminated before kick-off, suffered the ignominy of becoming the first home team in World Cup history to finish the group stage without a point.

Louis van Gaal's Dutch side ended with seven points at the top of Group A, while Senegal joined them in the knockout phase as runners-up after beating Ecuador 2-1.

The Oranje will next take on the second-placed team from Group B for a quarter-final spot at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

England currently top that section and face Wales later on Tuesday, while the United States play Iran. All four teams are still in the hunt for qualification.

"We did what we needed to do," said Netherlands coach Van Gaal.

"We're group winners and we'll most likely be playing a number two team, probably USA or Iran, and they're playing tonight and we can watch them tonight." The Dutch have made a solid start as they look to put the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia firmly behind them.

"I think that we've played against a great team, probably one of the big favourites to go very far in this competition," said Qatar coach Felix Sanchez.

"It was a very tough game for us but I believe the team managed to compete at a very high level for many minutes."