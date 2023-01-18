UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Set To Boost Push For Patriot Missile Defenses In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Netherlands set to boost push for Patriot missile defenses in Ukraine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday he intends to join German-US efforts to arm Ukraine with sophisticated Patriot air-defense systems, citing the "horrible" Russian missile strike on a Dnipro apartment building.

Rutte told President Joe Biden at a White House meeting that "we have the intention to join what you're doing with Germany on the Patriots project, the air-defense system. I think that is important and we joined that." While the Netherlands does have the US-made system, used for shooting down incoming rockets, it was not clear whether Rutte meant sending an actual Patriot battery.

Germany announced on January 5 that it was following the United States in sending Ukraine a battery. However, Rutte said later in an interview with CNN that "it doesn't have to be a whole system." "It could also be gear as part of the system," he said, also referring to helping with "interoperability, the training." "We will be part of that coalition with Germany and the US," he said.

In his White House talks, Rutte cited the "terrible footage" of an apartment building destroyed by a powerful Russian missile in the city of Dnipro on Saturday, saying "these are horrible pictures and I think it strengthens, even more, our resolve to stay with Ukraine.

" He told Biden that he'd discussed the Patriots with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Tuesday.

Despite Rutte's somewhat unclear statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily national address that he'd received "very important news" from the Dutch leader.

"Another Patriot battery will be provided to Ukraine. Thanks Mark!" Zelensky said, adding that this would mean "three guaranteed" Patriot batteries.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren meanwhile issued a statement saying that the Netherlands is "in consultation with the United States and Germany to provide a Patriot capacity." For his part, Biden praised the Dutch contribution to a US-led Western alliance supporting Ukraine against Russian invasion and said, "Russia is continuing to act in ways that are almost unbelievable."The White House said that Biden also talked by phone Tuesday with Scholz, saying only they "discussed their steadfast support to Ukraine and condemned Russia's aggression."They also "discussed their ongoing assistance to Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia White House German Germany Alliance United States Netherlands January From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

11 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

11 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.