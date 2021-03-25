UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Stunned By Yilmaz Hat-trick In Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Netherlands stunned by Yilmaz hat-trick in Turkey

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Netherlands slumped to a dramatic 4-2 loss to Turkey in Istanbul in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier as Burak Yilmaz scored a hat-trick on Wednesday.

Turkey led 3-0 shortly after half-time through two Yilmaz goals and a Hakan Calhanoglu strike, but substitutes Davy Klaassen and Luuk de Jong gave Frank de Boer's Dutchmen hope.

Yilmaz's wonderful free-kick sealed Turkey a crucial win, though, in a match between the two favourites to qualify from Group G.

The defeat is a dreadful start to the campaign for the Netherlands, who failed to qualify for either Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup, but are one of the favourites ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 finals this year.

It was Turkey's second straight win over the Netherlands, after a 3-0 victory in 2015 which helped them qualify for the Euros ahead of the Oranje.

The visitors started brightly but fell behind in the 15th minute. Seconds after referee Michael Oliver waved away Dutch penalty appeals, Yilmaz's long-range strike took a big deflection and spun past Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul.

It was 35-year-old Lille striker Yilmaz's 25th international goal, making him the second Turk to reach that mark after record goalscorer Hakan Sukur.

The home side were gifted a chance to double their lead in the 34th minute, as winger Donyell Malen clumsily brought down Okay Yokuslu.

Yilmaz hammered the spot-kick past the static Krul.

Thoughts of a comeback appeared to be snuffed out within 60 seconds of the restart, as Calhanoglu collected Umut Meras's pass and drilled a low strike into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Related Topics

World Turkey Lille Istanbul Lead Netherlands Euro 2016 2015 2018 2020 From

Recent Stories

US Not Ready to End Paycheck Protection Program, S ..

9 minutes ago

Bennett grabs fifth sprint of season to win Bruges ..

9 minutes ago

Facilities to be provided for development of salt ..

9 minutes ago

PTI govt fully committed to farmers' welfare: MNA

11 minutes ago

US hails first signs of vaccine success even as ca ..

11 minutes ago

Biden team to visit Mexico border amid criticism o ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.