Netherlands Takes Russia To European Rights Court Over MH17 Downing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Netherlands takes Russia to European rights court over MH17 downing

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Netherlands said on Friday it is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights for its "role in the downing" of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.

"Achieving justice for the 298 victims of the downing of flight MH17 is and will remain the government's highest priority," Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in a statement.

