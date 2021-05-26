UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nets Dominate Celtics For 2-0 NBA Playoff Series Lead

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:50 AM

Nets dominate Celtics for 2-0 NBA playoff series lead

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Brooklyn Nets ran roughshod over the Boston Celtics Tuesday, leading by as many as 33 points in a 130-108 victory that put them 2-0 up in their NBA playoffs first-round series.

Kevin Durant headed another strong showing for Brooklyn's "big three" along with fellow stars Kyrie Irving and James Harden, and Joe Harris excelled from three-point range to power the Nets to an early lead they had no trouble maintaining.

Brooklyn seized control in a first quarter in which they out-scored the Celtics 40-26.

They led 71-47 at halftime with Harris providing plenty of fireworks.

The forward connected on six of eight shots from three-point range in the first half, when his 22 points were already a career playoff high.

He added one more three-pointer in the second half to tie the franchise playoff record.

"Tonight Joe got us going, we got stops, got out in transition, which opened up our offense," Durant said. "It was just a good start for us and we kind of cruised from there.

" Durant led the Nets with 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots.

Harris finished with 25 points, Harden added 20 and Irving 15.

Center Blake Griffin's 11 points included two vintage dunks.

The listless Celtics, meanwhile, were never a factor.

Marcus Smart recovered from a slow start -- with zero points in the first quarter -- to lead the Celtics in scoring with 19 points.

Kemba Walker had 17 but star forward Jayson Tatum had just nine before departing early after taking a poke in the right eye.

The Celtics will try to get into the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series when they host game three on Friday.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers, led by superstar LeBron James, tried to bounce back in Phoenix, where they were burned by the Suns in game one of their Western Conference series.

The Los Angeles Clippers were also seeking a bounce-back victory when they hosted the Dallas Mavericks.

Related Topics

Big Three Los Angeles Lead Phoenix Dallas Boston Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Africa prepares to showcase its vast potential at ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

10 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.