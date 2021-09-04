UrduPoint.com

Nets Re-sign Aldridge Five Months After Heart Scare Prompted NBA Retirement

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 09:30 AM

New York, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :LaMarcus Aldridge is back with the Brookly Nets, who said Friday they had signed the seven-time All-Star five months after a heart scare prompted him to retire from the NBA.

Aldridge said in a Twitter statement in April that he was ending his 15-year NBA career after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in multiple games.

He called one of the episodes "one of the scariest things I've experienced." The 36-year-old, who was the second overall selection in the 2006 NBA draft, has averaged 19.

4 points and 8.2 rebounds to earn seven All-Star nods playing for Portland, San Antonio and Brooklyn -- where he had signed in March.

In his five games with Brooklyn last season Aldridge averaged 12.8 points on 52.1 percent shooting from the field, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks.

ESPN reported that Aldridge had been cleared by multiple doctors -- including independent and Nets-affiliated physicians -- to resume his career.

