UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neuville Clings To Lead As Safari Rally Takes Toll

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Neuville clings to lead as Safari Rally takes toll

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Thierry Neuville grabbed the Safari Rally lead on Friday morning as the tough, tight course turned the race into a battle for survival.

Neuville won the first two of the three morning stages to take the lead from Sebastian Ogier, who had won the opener the night before.

The unforgiving route through the Kenyan bush took its toll.

"The only target was to not damage the car," Neuville said winning the second stage. "It's already very demanding. " "Incredibly rough. Very deep ruts - I was close to rolling the car a couple of times in the ruts," he said. "As we can see, we need to survive." The Belgian finished the last stage of the morning with two slow punctures on his Hyundai but was still second fastest.

Kalle Rovanpera won the closer in his Toyota Yaris to move to 5.1 seconds off the lead and expressed relief rather than elation.

"That's a big surprise," said the Finn. "It felt really bad for me." The morning also introduced the drivers to the fine, black 'fesh-fesh' sand.

"The condition is so bad and there are big ruts all the time," said Rovanpera after the day's second stage. "At the end of the stage, I had a puncture, and there was so much dust in the car I couldn't breathe.

It's Safari for sure." Ott Tanak nursed his damaged Hyundai to fifth on the final stage of the morning. He trails Neuville by 26.2sec.

"Believe me, this is the least of the worries," the Estonian said of the time gap.

Ogier was slowed by the failure of his Toyota's left rear shock absorber but completed the morning stages ahead of the mid-day service.

"Broken suspension on the rear. I just had to make it through very slow," said the seven-time French world champion who was in seventh more than 2 minutes behind Neuville.

Elfyn Evans, who started the race second in the driver standings, was the most high profile of the casualties.

He smashed the suspension on his Toyota Yaris and came to a halt with his front right wheel hanging off.

"There was a stone that was sticking out more into the road than I had anticipated," the Welshman said.

"We clipped it with the front right wheel, and it was enough to break the suspension quite badly. There is no way to repair it or continue from here." Spaniard Dani Sordo also went out after going on safari onto the bush and spinning his Hyundai into the undergrowth.

HYUNDAI MOTOR FORD MOTOR TOYOTA MOTOR BELIEVE

Related Topics

World Driver Fine Road Car Lead All From Toyota Ford Hyundai Race

Recent Stories

Hira Mani appreciates women who do all their work ..

9 minutes ago

Senate offers Fateha for FC soldiers martyred in S ..

26 minutes ago

AFP's Wuhan team wins for virus coverage

27 minutes ago

Iranian Leader Gets 1st Dose of Domestic COVID Vac ..

27 minutes ago

Jailed Belarus activist moved to house arrest: opp ..

32 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 875 new COVID-19 cases

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.