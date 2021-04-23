UrduPoint.com
Neuville Leads Croatia Rally As Rovanpera Suffers Early Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Neuville leads Croatia Rally as Rovanpera suffers early crash

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville led the Croatia Rally at the midway point on Friday following early drama when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera crashed out.

The 20-year-old Finn had covered just five kilometres of the opening stage before disaster struck.

The young driver's Toyota hurtled off a narrow tarmac road and down a steep forest embankment before coming to rest in dense undergrowth after losing control on a right-hand corner.

Both Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen were able to free themselves from the stricken car via the passenger door, with Toyota reporting both were unhurt.

It remains to be seen if he will rejoin the rally on Saturday.

Back out on the road, Neuville posted the quickest times in stages one, tweo and four, to top the time sheets by 7.3sec from Elfyn Evans.

