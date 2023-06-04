UrduPoint.com

Neuville Wins Rally Of Italy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Neuville wins Rally of Italy

Olbia, Italy, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Belgium's Thierry Neuville, driving a Hyundai, jumped from fifth to second in the drivers' standings after winning the Rally of Italy in Sardinia on Sunday.

Neuville headed Esapekka Lappi of Finland in a 1-2 finish for Hyundai at round six of 13 of the World Rally Championship.

It was the Belgian's 18th career success with co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe alongside. World champion Kalle Rovanpera, driving a Toyota, completed the podium.

"Obviously it was a challenging weekend," said Neuville, who now trails series leader Rovanpera by 25 points.

"We came here with the belief that we could fight for victory but the first day was challenging and we lost a bit of time. Yesterday we found ourselves in the lead and we had to manage it until the end.

"It's the first victory for the team this year, it's a 1-2, and the first win for our team principal (Cyril Abiteboul) as well. Craig Breen is in our memories also - we wanted the win in Croatia for him, but we got it now.

" The lead changed hands nine times during the rally until Neuville seized the initiative when Toyota rival Sebastien Ogier went off the road in Saturday's rain-hit penultimate test.

"When I hit the brake pedal, my foot slipped and we couldn't make the corner," said France's Ogier, an eight-time world champion.

Next stop on the circuit is the Safari Rally of Kenya between June 22-25.

Final results 1. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL, Hyundai) 3hr 40min 01.4sec, 2. Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm (FIN, Hyundai) at 33sec, 3. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN, Toyota) 1:55.3, 4. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR, Toyota) 5:20.5, 5. Andrea Mikkelsen/Torstein Eriksen (NOR, Skoda) 9:33.3 Drivers' standings1. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN) 118 points, 2. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) 93, 3. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST) 85, 4. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR) 83, 5. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA) 70

Related Topics

World France Road Lead Craig Italy Finland Croatia Kenya June Sunday From Toyota Hyundai

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.