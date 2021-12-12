NEV sales in China soar in November

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China surged in November, driving the country's automotive market to speed up its green transition, according to the China Passenger car Association (CPCA).

Last month, a total of 378,000 NEVs were sold in China, soaring 122.3 percent year on year and growing nearly 20 percent month on month, data from the CPCA showed.

NEV sales for the January-November period jumped 178.

3 percent year on year to top 2.51 million units.

Chinese NEV manufacturers had strong wholesales last month, with 14 of them seeing their wholesales above 10,000 units.

Wholesales of China's leading NEV manufacturer BYD reached 90,546 units, while Tesla China followed with 52,859 units last month, according to the CPCA.

China's exports of NEVs also remained strong. Manufacturer Tesla China exported 21,127 NEVs in November, while SAIC Motor exported 6,110 units.