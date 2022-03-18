UrduPoint.com

Never Too Late For 'transformational' Climate Action

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The world needs to launch a "transformation" to curb global warming, a top researchers behind an upcoming UN report on climate solutions said, adding that it is never to late to act.

In a United Nations assessment in February dubbed an "atlas of human suffering", experts laid out in devastating detail the past, present and future impacts of climate change on people and the planet they depend on.

Science now considers it unequivocal that humans are responsible for this accelerating climatic upheaval, and the next report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), expected in early April, focuses on how we might get ourselves out of the mess we created.

To do that the world must find a way to drastically cut the amount of planet-warming gases pumped into the atmosphere.

"We are talking about the large-scale transformation of all the major systems: energy, transport, infrastructure, buildings, agriculture and food," climate economist Celine Guivarch told AFP.

The war in Ukraine not only shows the world's "great dependence on fossil fuels", particularly responsible for climate change, but it also could be an opportunity to make the right choices, she said.

"We are at a crossroads and depending on the decisions taken, we can contribute to making the problem of climate change worse or to find answers", said Guivarch.

But to reach carbon neutrality by mid-century, major changes must be started now, said the researcher at the International Centre for Research on the Environment and Development.

That is in part because of the inertia in human systems -- like the time it takes to build new infrastructure -- and natural ones, because CO2 remains in the atmosphere for several centuries.

