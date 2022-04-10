UrduPoint.com

Neville Relief As Miami Bag First Win Of MLS Season

Published April 10, 2022

Neville relief as Miami bag first win of MLS season

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Ecuadoran international Leonardo Campana scored a hat-trick as struggling Inter Miami bagged their first win of the Major League Soccer season on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over New England Revolution.

David Beckham's MLS franchise has endured a miserable start to the campaign, taking just one point from five winless games prior to Saturday's home fixture against the Revs to leave themselves bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Another torrid afternoon for Miami manager Phil Neville looked a distinct possibility on Saturday after New England took the lead through a Justin Rennicks goal after 11 minutes.

But Miami hit back with a well-worked move that ended with Campana heading home the equalizer in the 17th minute.

Campana then fired Miami into the lead in the 23rd minute with a spectacular strike, crashing a shot into the roof of the net with a first-time strike from Brazilian midfielder Gregore's low cross.

It looked as if Carles Gil had earned a share of the points for New England when he stepped up to slot a 67th-minute penalty, but Campana completed his hat-trick after prodding home from close range two minutes from time after a blunder by Revs goalkeeper Brad Knighton.

"It's the first win of the season, we shouldn't get carried away, we shouldn't be going out on the town tonight," Miami coach Neville said afterwards.

"We should be focusing on the next game against Seattle. We've got a hell of a lot of work to do, and what I think you saw today was a reflection of what we're trying to build. Eighteen players in our match-day squad who were all just fighting for each other."

