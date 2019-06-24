Neville slams Cameroon as controversy mars England progress to World Cup quarters

Valenciennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :England coach Phil Neville said he was left "utterly ashamed" by the behaviour of the Cameroon players which overshadowed a 3-0 English victory at the women's World Cup on Sunday.

Goals from captain Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood in Valenciennes took England through to the quarter-finals, where they will play Norway on Thursday.

However, the last-16 tie will be best remembered for the Cameroon players' furious response to several refereeing decisions, which included them apparently threatening to walk off the pitch at one point.

"I sat through the 90 minutes of football there and felt ashamed -- proud of my own players' behaviour under circumstances that I've never seen on a football field before, and completely and utterly ashamed of the behaviour of the opposition," railed Neville.

"It takes you back to the times when you were a kid, and you lost and you went home crying with your ball." Neville was also unhappy at the challenge on Houghton by Alexandra Takounda late in the game which left his captain with an ankle injury, and he also said striker Toni Duggan was spat at in the first half.

Meanwhile, Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa said his team had been the victims of an "injustice", and they were certainly hard done by at the manner in which England's opening goal came about in the 14th minute.

Their anger reached boiling point when White's goal to make it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time was initially disallowed for offside before being awarded after Chinese referee Qin Liang consulted with the Video Assistant Referee.

Their players surrounded the referee, pointing to the big screen replays of the goal and seemingly threatening to walk off.

- 'Against African countries' Further confusion came just three minutes after the restart when Cameroon thought they had pulled a goal back to make it 2-1, but Ajara Nchout's effort was eventually disallowed for offside after the referee had again consulted with the VAR.

"We came back to 2-1 and again the goal was disallowed by the VAR. I think if that goal had stood we would have had a different outcome," said Djeumfa, who refuted suggestions his players threatened to walk off.

"VAR should be for everyone but we get the impression that they are against the African countries and it is shameful for a World Cup," fumed the Cameroon midfielder Raissa Feudjio.

England's early opener at the Stade du Hainaut came after Cameroon goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom picked up what was adjudged to have been a backpass by Augustine Ejangue, although it looked to be nothing more than a poor piece of control from the defender.

Duggan laid off the free-kick barely six yards out for Houghton to fire in, despite Cameroon placing everybody behind the ball.

England increased their advantage through that controversial second goal right on half-time, with Lucy Bronze doing excellently to set up White's fourth goal of the World Cup.

White was in line with the last defender when the pass was played, and the decision to let the goal stand was the correct one.

The next flashpoint came just after the restart as Nchout scored from Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene's low cross, but again VAR overturned the decision, this time disallowing the goal for offside.

Again it was the right call, but again the Cameroon players protested vehemently. Neville approached Djeumfa to try to help calm his opposite number down, and play again eventually resumed.

England then wrapped up their victory when Duggan's low corner from the left was swept home first-time by Greenwood in the 58th minute.

That ended any doubt about the final outcome, and the referee then opted not to give England a penalty after coming to review a possible foul on Fran Kirby by Ysis Sonkeng, and only booked Takounda for her foul on Houghton, thereby avoiding the further wrath of the Cameroon players.