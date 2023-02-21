UrduPoint.com

New 6.4-magnitude Quake Hits Southern Türkiye

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Hatay, Türkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded Monday in Türkiye's southern province of Hatay, the hardest hit by a February 6 tremor which left more than 41,000 dead in the country, the disaster response agency AFAD said.

The quake hit the town of Defne at 8:04 pm (1704 GMT) and was strongly felt by AFP teams in Antakya and Adana, 200 kilometres (300 miles) to the north.

An AFP journalist reported scenes of panic, adding that the new tremors raised clouds of dust in the devastated town.

The walls of badly damaged buildings crumbled while several people, apparently injured, called for help.

According to AFAD, more than 6,000 aftershocks have been recorded since the 7.8-magnitude quake hit Türkiye and Syria.

