New Agreement Reached In Purdue Bankruptcy Over US Opioid Crisis

Published March 04, 2022 | 12:30 AM

New York, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Sackler family will pay up to $6 billion to address damages linked to the US opioid crisis under an amended Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan following an agreement with holdout states, according to a court filing Thursday.

The deal raises the amount that the Sacklers, who own Purdue, must pay, but grants family members immunity from future claims in civil court.

A US bankruptcy judge still must approve the amended version after a US District judge in December struck down the first bankruptcy plan.

Immunity December Family From Agreement Billion Court

