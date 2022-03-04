New agreement reached in Purdue bankruptcy over US opioid crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Sackler family will pay up to $6 billion to address damages linked to the US opioid crisis under an amended Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan following an agreement with holdout states, according to a court filing Thursday.

The deal raises the amount that the Sacklers, who own Purdue, must pay, but grants family members immunity from future claims in civil court.

A US bankruptcy judge still must approve the amended version after a US District judge in December struck down the first bankruptcy plan.