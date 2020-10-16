UrduPoint.com
New Ahly Coach Mosimane Confronts Bogey Club Wydad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

New Ahly coach Mosimane confronts bogey club Wydad

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Pitso Mosimane, the first sub-Saharan African to coach Al Ahly of Egypt,faces his bogey club, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, Saturday in a CAF Champions League semi-final first leg.

Before moving to the 113-year-old Cairo club last month, the South African had tackled Wydad eight times as coach of Mamelodi Sundowns and succeeded just twice.

This is the first major test for the Ahly coach after two victories and a draw in the Egyptian Premier League since replacing Swiss Rene Weiler, who did not renew his contract.

Ahly and Wydad have met eight times in the elite African club competition from 2011 and each side has won twice.

Here, AFP Sport looks at the first matches in the Champions League since the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic after the quarter-finals last February.

