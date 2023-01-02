UrduPoint.com

New Air Attacks On Kyiv After Russia's New Year Assaults

Published January 02, 2023

Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :A fresh aerial strike targeted Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, after a New Year's weekend marked by dozens of Russian assaults that killed at least four people.

The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and drones on Saturday, killing three people, and a new attack on Sunday killed one in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

Kyiv was once again rocked by an air raid on Monday morning, with the city's military administration ordering residents just after 1:00 am (2300 GMT) to retreat to "stay in shelters".

"The air defence (system) is working... Fragments of balconies and windows in a high-rise building were damaged in Desnyanskyi district," Serhiy Popko, head of the city's administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

