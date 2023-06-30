New air route launched linking China, Myanmar

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :A Myanmar National Airlines plane landed at the airport in Mangshi City in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Thursday, marking the launch of the air route linking Mangshi with Myanmar's major cities Mandalay and Yangon.

The newly opened air route operates three times a week, specifically on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It connects Mangshi with Myanmar's largest city Yangon, with a stopover in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city.

Mangshi City is administered by the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture bordering Myanmar. According to Wei Gang, head of the prefecture, the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Myanmar Economic Corridor construction have boosted cooperation between the two countries and enhanced exchanges among the people.

"With the help of the new air route, we will further promote collaboration between the two sides in areas of economy, trade, culture and tourism," Wei said.