UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Anti-far Right Rally Before Italy's Regional Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

New anti-far right rally before Italy's regional elections

Bologna, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Thousands of people rallied Sunday in Bologna to try to prevent a leftist bastion falling to the far right in elections this month in northeastern Italy and avert the government's collapse in Rome.

They responded to the call of the "Sardines", a movement launched in November to fight anti-immigrant politician Matteo Salvini, a leading member of Italy's previous coalition government.

Salvini is hoping for a far-right victory in the January 26 elections in Emilia-Romagna.

That could lead to the collapse of the government formed by the leftist Democrat Party and the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement.

This in turn could lead to national legislative elections, which Salvini fervently wants.

"This (regional election) will probably be a turning point for Italian politics," Mattia Santori, one of the founders of the Sardines, told the Repubblica newspaper.

"We have shown that we can do politics without low blows," the 32-year-old Santori said.

"We have already defeated populism. Salvini goes to the bars and does selfies. We fill up the squares." The Sardine movement was a response to the growing strength in the north of the right-wing coalition led by Salvini's League party.

In late October, the League won a historic victory in regional polls in central Umbria, a left-wing stronghold for half a century.

Salvini is now campaigning hard to try to capture the wealthy Emilio Romagna, also a leftist bastion.

Polls suggest the League's candidates are running neck-and-neck with the current centre-left governor.

Related Topics

Election Century Governor Bologna Rome Lead Italy Turkish Lira January October November Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State

30 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Cou ..

30 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah’s social welfare law discussed

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.