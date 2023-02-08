UrduPoint.com

New Areas Under Threat As Chile Fires Rage And Mercury Rises

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 12:40 AM

New areas under threat as Chile fires rage and mercury rises

Concepción, Chile, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Forest fires that have killed 26 people and left thousands homeless in south-central Chile in the past week threatened new regions as temperatures soared on Tuesday.

Some 5,600 firefighters, the majority of them volunteers, are actively battling 81 priority blazes countrywide out of 301 still burning, according to authorities.

As international help in the form of personnel and equipment boosted the teams' efforts, officials declared a red alert in the southern region of Los Rios where fires threatened the Corral and Valdivia municipalities.

Officials also fear fires could break out in the metropolitan region around the capital, Santiago.

After a brief reprieve over the weekend, temperatures soared again Tuesday to create conditions, along with the effects of a devastating drought, conducive to fire spread.

The mercury in many places was likely to exceed 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit) until the end of the week, according to forecasts.

"A very complex climate situation can arise," said deputy interior minister Manuel Monsalve, urging teams to be "prepared for any eventuality." Nearly 2,000 people have been injured in a week of blazes in the regions of Biobio, La Araucania and Nuble, where a state of emergency is in place.

Flames have consumed more than 280,000 hectares of land, an area larger than the country of Luxembourg, and razed 1,150 homes, according to the SENAPRED emergency response service.

The smoke cloud covering much of Chile as a result, has also unlocked health warnings.

Fifteen people have been arrested on suspicion of setting some of the fires.

- 'Intense' - Some 2,200 professional firefighters from the CONAF forest corporation and private companies are being backed in the battle by 3,400 volunteers.

In Chile, paid, professional firefighters called "brigadistas" concentrate on forest fires while the rest are all volunteers, including those who fight city blazes.

"What moves us to be firefighters is... being of service. No renumeration can ever replace the gratitude of people," volunteer Jose Antonio Sepulveda told AFP.

With permission from his employer, the 26-year-old engineer traveled on his own time and on his own steam from Concepcion, where he lives, to hard-hit Santa Juana more than 50 kilometers (31 miles) away to help battle fires there.

Colleague Macarena Fernandez, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, also from Concepcion, described the day of Friday in Santa Juana as "intense." "We did what we humanly could, what was within our means," she said.

"The most difficult is to see the situation of people left without homes, without their family, without their animals and completely destitute." - Volunteers called back - Another volunteer firefighter, Danilo Figueroa, an electrician of 50, said he and his colleagues are working 18-hour days.

Some have received calls that their own homes had burnt down while they were out trying to save others.

"Even then... they do not stop," he said.

A week into the emergency, the government said some employers were demanding their staff who volunteer as firefighters return to work.

"We have learnt that in some places... we have lost many firefighters," for this reason, said Interior Minister Carolina Toha.

"For as long as there are fires threatening lives, (the work absence required) is not too long," she insisted.

"The more days (of fire) the more we need the volunteers, the more tired they are and the more in need of help," said Toha.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Education Interior Minister Threatened Drought Alert Valdivia Concepcion Santiago Luxembourg Chile Family All From Government

Recent Stories

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

49 minutes ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

49 minutes ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

49 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry concludes visit t ..

49 minutes ago
 Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided ..

Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided That Terrorists Do Not Get It

49 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for finance and revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for finance and revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar apprises Ko ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.