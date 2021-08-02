UrduPoint.com

New Arrests In Plot To Kill Madagascar President

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 02:10 AM

New arrests in plot to kill Madagascar president

Antananarivo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Madagascar on Sunday announced the arrest of five generals as well as high-ranking police officers in connection with a failed attempt to assassinate President Andry Rajoelina, the attorney general said.

"To date, 21 people have been arrested and investigated," Berthine Razafiarivony told a news briefing.

Six people, including two French citizens, were initially arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attempt.

Among the latest arrests, "12 are active military and police personnel, including five generals, two captains and five non-commissioned officers," she said.

Four of those arrested are retired national and foreign police and military personnel, and five are civilians, she said.

Authorities seized 209,300 Euros ($250,000), two cars and a shotgun, according to Razafiarivony.

Reports of the assassination plot came after several months of turbulence in the island nation, with threats directed at journalists reporting on the country's coronavirus pandemic and a burgeoning famine in the south of the country.

Rajoelina, 47, first seized power in March 2009 from Marc Ravalomanana with the backing of the military.

He won the last vote in December 2018, beating Ravalomanana in an election beset by fraud allegations.

Related Topics

Election Police Vote Madagascar March December Sunday 2018 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant g ..

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant golden visas to resident doctor ..

4 hours ago
 Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential ..

Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential Affairs Scholarships Office si ..

4 hours ago
 Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Mo ..

Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Monday

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

5 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

5 hours ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.