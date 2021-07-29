UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Attack Near Niger's Mali Border Kills 18 Civilians

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

New attack near Niger's Mali border kills 18 civilians

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A fresh attack in western Niger near the border with Mali has left 18 civilians dead, a local elected official said Thursday.

The attack Wednesday was in the village of Deye Koukou in the Banibangou area, where 14 civilians were killed Sunday -- also by men aboard motorbikes, the official told AFP.

He did not elaborate on the circumstances of the attack, which occurred in an area where civilians are regularly targeted by suspected jihadists.

Banibangou falls inside what is known as the three-borders region between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, which for years has been the scene of bloody attacks by jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

In mid-March, an attack by suspected jihadists in the same district targeting a village market left 66 people dead.

And on June 24, attacks on villages in Tondikiwindi, in a neighbouring district, killed 19 people.

Despite repeated efforts by the authorities to secure the region, the deadly attacks have continued, often carried out by gunmen on motorbikes who flee across the border into Mali after their raids.

A contingent of 1,200 Chadian soldiers is deployed in the three-borders region as part of a multinational force put together by the G5 Sahel group, which comprises Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Mali Same Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger June Border Sunday Market

Recent Stories

National men’s cricket team arrives in Guyana fo ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad Rail completes excavation of GCC’s longes ..

24 minutes ago

ECP issues show cause notice to Imran Khan for not ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan sets 31st August deadline for Coronavirus ..

54 minutes ago

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

56 minutes ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.