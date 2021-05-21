UrduPoint.com
New Australian Strategy To Protect Iconic Species From Climate Change

Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:10 PM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-- The Australian government on Friday announced a new national strategy to protect threatened species.

Releasing the 10-year strategy, Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley said it would address the "enormous threat" to Australian biodiversity.

"Our human footprint, feral pests and weeds, our changing climate and biosecurity hazards present an enormous threat to a growing range of native species and this strategy is at the heart of caring for our country, for its biodiversity and for our future," she said in a statement.

"The new strategy identifies both species and 'places,' with an expanded focus on the protection of a more diverse range of species, including reptiles, amphibians, freshwater species, marine species and all of the incredibly unique environments in which they are found.

" "The strategy has been developed with environmental scientists, threatened species experts, environmental groups, landholders and Indigenous groups," the minister said.

The Threatened Species Strategy 2021-2031 features 57.1 million Australian Dollars in new funding for conservation efforts including 18 million Australian dollars to protect marine species and 29.1 million Australian dollars to address threats from invasive pests and weeds.

The previous strategy, which was launched in 2015, focused on culling programs for feral cats, breeding programs for endangered species and establishing safe havens free from pests.

Ley said the new approach, which draws on the lessons of the devastating 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires, calls for a more coordinated approach to culling feral pests and weeds. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 1.29 Australia dollars) .

