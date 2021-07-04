UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Batch Of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive In Thailand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

New batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Thailand

BANGKOK, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:A new batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Thai capital of Bangkok on Sunday, giving support to the Southeast Asian country's battle against its worst wave of outbreak of the pandemic so far.

The Chinese Embassy to Thailand confirmed the new arrival of the vaccines in a Facebook post, saying that the shipment was the 14th batch of vaccines that China has provided for Thailand to help fight the virus.

The vaccines came as Thailand is struggling to contain a months-long surge in infections. The country on Sunday reported 5,916 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 283,067 from less than 30,000 in early April.

The cumulative deaths climbed to 2,226, with 44 more fatalities reported on Sunday, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, the country's COVID-19 task force.

Related Topics

Thailand China Facebook Bangkok April Sunday Post From Asia

Recent Stories

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

22 minutes ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

37 minutes ago

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

1 hour ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy reports 97.7% rate of compliance wit ..

2 hours ago

Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference &amp; ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.