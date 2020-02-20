UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Bid For Justice For 4 Dutch Journalists Killed In Salvador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

New bid for justice for 4 Dutch journalists killed in Salvador

San Salvador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :El Salvador's transparency authority called on the army Wednesday to open its archives as part of a new investigation into an ambush which killed four Dutch journalists in 1982.

TV journalists Koos Koster, Jan Corenlius Kuiper, Hans ter Laag and Johannes Willemsen were covering El Salvador's civil war when they were killed with rebels accompanying them in Chalatenango, around 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of the capital San Salvador.

The Salvadoran Institute for Access to Public Information (IAIP) has given the defense ministry 30 days to hand over documents detailing military operations at the time of the ambush.

The IAIP said it was looking for precise information on helicopter flight plans as well as the identities of crew members arriving or departing from the 4th Infantry Brigade headquarters at El Paraiso.

Nobody has ever been prosecuted for the killings.

In 1993, a United Nations Truth Commission investigation concluded the journalists were deliberately killed in an ambush set up on the orders of 4th Infantry Brigade Commander, Colonel Mario Reyes Mena along with other officers.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Reyes Salvador Chalatenango San Salvador Paraiso El Salvador From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

7 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

8 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

8 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

8 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

8 hours ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.