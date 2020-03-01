New Board of Governors announced for PNCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :A new board of governors constituting various officials and artists from performing arts has been announced here for Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Federal Minister for education, National Heritage, History and Literature Division Shafqat Mahmood as Chairman of Pakistan National Council of the Arts has selected the members of the board of governors who are associated with government departments and different genres of arts from across Pakistan including the literary personality and poet Amjad islam Amjad.

Board of Governors has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister while members include officials such as secretary and joint secretary of national history and literary heritage, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, director general PNCA, Managing Director of Pakistan Television Corporation, Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation while artists include Sarmad Sultan Khosat, Samina Pirzada and Mehwish Hayat.

Among singers Tina Sani from Sindh and Farhan Bogra from KPK have been added while Shahid Mahmood Nadeem has been appointed from Theater department.

The painters' fraternity will be represented by Rashid Rana from Punjab, painter Mansoor Rahi from Islamabad and sculptors artist Akram Dost Baloch from Balchistan.

The representation of Textile and Fashion has been given to fashion designer Deepak Parwani and Zaid Basheer from Sindh.

Besides, Asma Rashid Khan, Naeem Pasha and Praveen Malik from Islamabad, Maneeza Hashmi and Ghazal Rehamn from Punjab, Ahmad Shah from Sindh, Taqi Akhwandzada from GB and Abdullah Baloch from Baluchistan have been appointed for Culture Department of Administrative Affairs.

According to PNCA Act, 1973, the board members are expected to advice assist Federal Government on all matters pertaining to projection perpetuation and preservation of Art and Culture of Pakistan.

Every member is an icon of their respective field and very seasoned personalities of their disciplines. The first meeting of the board of PNCA is expected to held soon.