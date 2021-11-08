UrduPoint.com

New Bond Film Continues To Lead Chinese Box Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:The latest James bond film "No Time to Die" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The 25th installment in the Bond franchise, also Daniel Craig's fifth and final in the role of British spy James Bond, ended its tenth day of screening with about 23.

7 million Yuan (about 3.7 million U.S. Dollars).

War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" took the second place on the daily chart with a revenue of 17.2 million yuan.

It was followed by domestic romantic drama "The Curious Tale of Mr. Guo," which raked in about 6.4 million yuan on its third day of screening.

