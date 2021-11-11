UrduPoint.com

New Bond Film Continues To Lead Chinese Box Office

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

New Bond film continues to lead Chinese box office

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The latest James bond film "No Time to Die" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

The 25th installment in the Bond franchise, also Daniel Craig's fifth and final in the role of British spy James Bond, finished the day with an earning of 6.

68 million Yuan (about 1.04 million U.S. Dollars).

War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" came in second, generating 4.86 million yuan in revenue on Wednesday.

It was followed by the romantic drama "The Curious Tale of Mr. Guo," which raked in about 2.12 million yuan on its sixth day of screening.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Lead Daniel Craig From Million

Recent Stories

PCB plans to launch women’s PSL in Asia

PCB plans to launch women’s PSL in Asia

4 seconds ago
 Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

22 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal ..

Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal Amendments With Switzerland

22 minutes ago
 Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Eu ..

Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Europol

22 minutes ago
 Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in ..

Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in Vienna - Russian Diplomat

23 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Implementing Geneva Summit Decision ..

Russia to Keep Implementing Geneva Summit Decisions - Deputy Foreign Minister Se ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.