New Bond Film "No Time To Die" Continues To Lead Chinese Box Office

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

New Bond film "No Time to Die" continues to lead Chinese box office

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :latest James bond film "No Time to Die" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

The 25th installment in the Bond franchise, also Daniel Craig's fifth and final in the role of British spy James Bond, ended its ninth day of screening with over 32.

3 million Yuan (about 5 million U.S. Dollars).

War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" took the second place on the daily chart with a revenue of 25.2 million yuan.

It was followed by domestic romantic drama "The Curious Tale of Mr. Guo," which raked in about 10.6 million yuan on its second day of screening.

