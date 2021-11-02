New Bond film "No Time to Die" stays atop Chinese box office

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The latest James bond film "No Time to Die" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

The film, the 25th installment in the Bond franchise and Daniel Craig's fifth and final film in the role of a British spy, finished its fourth day of screening with 19.

50 million Yuan (about 3.05 million U.S. Dollars).

War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" came in second with a daily earning of 11.18 million yuan on the daily box office chart. Its total box office takings exceeded 5.5 billion yuan after 33 days of screening.

It was followed by 2008 Japanese drama "Departures," which raked in 4.07 million yuan on Monday.