UrduPoint.com

New Bond Film Smashes Franchise Takings Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

New Bond film smashes franchise takings record

London, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The new James bond film, "No Time To Die", broke the franchise record for opening-weekend takings, Universal Pictures said Tuesday, with Daniel Craig's last outing as the eponymous hero netting £25 million ($34 million, 29 million Euros).

The movie opened in Britain and Ireland on Thursday, and achieved Bond's best-ever three-day domestic opening in its 60-year history.

It is already Britain's biggest film release since the pandemic hit in early 2020, despite only being open for four days, sparking optimism of a revival for the beleaguered industry.

It has so far opened in 54 countries, including Germany, Spain, Brazil and Japan, grossing $121 million Dollars, said Universal, making it the first Hollywood release to break $100 million without counting China among its opening markets.

The movie, which also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas, launches in the United States on Friday.

Fans in Britain flocked to cinemas across the country over the weekend to catch the latest 007 adventure, 18 months later than planned, but to a host of positive reviews.

"It's better than good. It's magnificent," The Times newspaper's film critic Kevin Maher gushed, giving it a maximum five stars.

"Craig is a towering charismatic presence from opening frame to closing shot, and he bows out in terrific, soulful, style."However, the praise from critics was not universal and others disagreed about its length of two hours and 43 minutes.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Germany Craig Ireland Spain Brazil Japan United States Rami Malek Daniel Craig 2020 Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

UK issues fresh travel advisory for Pakistani trav ..

UK issues fresh travel advisory for Pakistani travelers

9 minutes ago
 Govt decides to extend tenure of NAB ChairmanÂ  Ju ..

Govt decides to extend tenure of NAB ChairmanÂ  Justice (R ) Javed Iqbal

21 minutes ago
 Russian actress, director blast off to film first ..

Russian actress, director blast off to film first movie in space

18 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament Suspends Speaker From Conduct ..

Ukrainian Parliament Suspends Speaker From Conducting Plenary Sessions For 2 Day ..

18 minutes ago
 India Intends to Enhance Participation in SCO Anti ..

India Intends to Enhance Participation in SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure

18 minutes ago
 EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vacc ..

EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vaccine doses for adults

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.