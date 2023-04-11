New book series interprets Chinese classics from modern perspective

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A ceremony launching a series of books that aim to explain classic Chinese literature from a modern perspective was held in Beijing on Monday.

The "New Reading of Chinese Culture" series, planned by the International Confucian Association and MoveableType Legacy (Beijing) Co., Ltd., was published by the Sichuan People's Publishing House. To date, a total of 10 books have been released.

Li Xuejun, editor-in-chief of MoveableType Legacy (Beijing) Co., Ltd., said that the books aim to use ancient culture and wisdom to solve contemporary problems.

The book's authors include Chinese classical poetry master Ye Jiaying, late Chinese economist Li Yining and renowned writer Wang Meng.

A book on Chinese landscape paintings in the Song Dynasty (960-1279) was written by poet Xi Chuan.

In an interview with Xinhua, he said that what people need now is culture that is alive. So, in his book, he tried to link the artistic achievements of the Song Dynasty with other areas such as education and politics at that time -- as people view issues now.

Gan Chunsong, a professor of philosophy at Peking University, is the author of a book that discusses two concepts: "great harmony" and the state of being "well-off." He noted that the two concepts, having been discussed at different periods in Chinese history, were developed through the passing of time.

"These books are not just re-readings of the classics, but also re-interpretations of traditional culture by people today, who, facing new problems in China and the world at large, have formed new understandings," he said. "In this way, they are contributing to the growth of culture."