New Book Traces 'Journey To Pakistan' By Chinese Journalists Published

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A cultural programme funded by Beijing's municipal publicity department in 2018 led to journalists Yang Xiao and Li Yingwu from Beijing Youth Weekly traveling to Pakistan for 45 days.

Their book recalling the experience has been published by Beijing-based publisher CITIC Press Group recently.

Journey to Pakistan records what the journalists saw and felt in seven cities of the country.

The authors tried to communicate with local people and wrote their stories to enhance public knowledge of Pakistani culture and people, according to China.org.cn.

"Understanding Pakistan can help us know about the opportunities and challenges met by the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative in other countries. Moreover, the initiative requires us to enhance people-to-people ties. When we know more about each other, the initiative will play a bigger role", says Yang.

