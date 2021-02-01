UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Brazil Protests Seek Bolsonaro's Removal Over Covid Response

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:30 AM

New Brazil protests seek Bolsonaro's removal over Covid response

Brasília, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Hundreds of people took part Sunday in fresh protests across Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with many demanding his resignation or impeachment.

Covid-19 has claimed more than 223,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States, where more than 440,000 have died.

Some 200 people gathered in central Brasilia, holding signs and banners saying "Bolsonaro Out" and "Impeachment Now," while scores of autos drove slowly by, honking their horns in support.

The protests, like larger ones last weekend, were organized by leftist parties and groups.

One group stood Sunday before the National Congress building, wearing plastic bags over their heads to symbolize the Covid-19 patients in the northern state of Amazonas who died after hospitals ran out of oxygen -- a problem also seen in neighboring Para and Roraima states.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the gravity of the pandemic, calling it a "little flu" and minimizing the importance of mask-wearing and social distancing.

"The result of this mismanagement is more than 220,000 Covid deaths," Ruth Venceremos, an LGBTQ activist taking part in the protest, told AFP. "Enough with Bolsonaro -- impeachment now!" Anti-Bolsonaro protests also took place in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The health system in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, was near collapse in mid-January after a surge in Covid-19 cases and a shortage of oxygen supplies forced hospitals to transfer more than 350 patients to nearby states.

Some experts say the crisis was aggravated by the emergence of a new, more transmissible variant of the virus.

But that has not spared Bolsonaro from heavy criticism over a vaccination program that began only two weeks ago with an initial supply of just 12.8 million vaccine doses for a population of 212 million.

Related Topics

Shortage Protest Died Manaus Brasilia Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil United States Congress Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Princess Nour ..

7 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE government depart ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain open &#039;Green Corner&#039; heritag ..

8 hours ago

Frontline heroes play key roles in UAEâ€™s success ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.