New bridge over Yangtze opens to traffic in east China

NANJING, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A new bridge over the Yangtze River opened to traffic Thursday in the city of Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

With a total length of 10.3 km, the Jiangxinzhou Yangtze River bridge is the world's first light steel-concrete composite cable-stayed bridge.

It has six lanes enabling vehicles to cross the river in just 10 minutes free of charge.

As an important channel connecting two main districts in Nanjing and a supporting facility connecting Jiangsu with Anhui, the bridge will play a significant role in promoting regional integration and economic development.