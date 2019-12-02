UrduPoint.com
New Broom At UN Nuclear Watchdog As Iran Tensions Rise

Vienna, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi will be confirmed as the new director general of the UN's nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday, with the growing crisis over Iran's nuclear programme at the top of his in-tray.

- Who is Rafael Grossi? - The veteran diplomat, who has been serving as Argentina's ambassador to the IAEA, will be the agency's first leader from Latin America.

Grossi previously held high-level posts at the agency between 2010 and 2013, bringing him into contact with Iranian officials at a time when international negotiations over Iran's nuclear activities were intensifying.

According to the former French ambassador to Iran Francois Nicoullaud, he will able to draw on "solid experience in proliferation matters".

"He is someone of a very high calibre who comes from an important country in the nuclear field," says Nicoullaud.

A current Vienna-based diplomat said Grossi was expected to bring "a lot of energy and innovation" to the post, with a particular focus on pushing gender parity within the agency and promoting the role of nuclear energy in fighting climate change.

Grossi will be taking over from Yukiya Amano, who died in July at the age of 72 having been in post since 2009.

While the US is thought to have lobbied in his favour, diplomats say Grossi has stressed his belief in the importance of the agency's impartiality.

